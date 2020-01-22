Menu
STAR CROSSSED LOVERS: Shakespeare In Love and Out actors Rhys Canham and Sarah Callander star as Romeo and Juliet. Photo: Cody Fox
Tribute to Bard’s brilliance

Glen Porteous
22nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
LOVE will be in the air when Z-Pac Theatre opens its latest production on the most romantic day of the year.

Valentine’s Day is the opening date for an innovative, romantic interpretation of some of the Bard’s greatest works in Shakespeare in Love … and Out.

With scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Taming of the Shrew, Anthony and Cleopatra, As You Like it, Hamlet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this mashup of famous plays with their equally famous lovers conjures the magic of Shakespeare with a 1950s twist.

Rhys Canham and Sarah Callander will play the star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet in the first act of the show.

Ms Callander has been treading the Z-PAC theatre floorboards since 2016 and modernised her interpretation of Juliet.

“I want to play Juliet as having a bit of sass and attitude with confidence in herself,” Ms Callander said.

Mr Canham will not only try to woo Juliet with some Elvis classics but also leave the audience ‘all shook up’.

“This is a more modernised version of Shakespeare and the cast and crew have put in a lot of hours of preparation for this show,” Mr Canham said.

The production will boast 16 cast members, directed by Marjolijn Dudgeon with assistant director Taylor Dunn.

Mr Dudgeon has previously directed A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Hamlet.

“We really want to give people a taste of Shakespeare and have some fun with it,” Ms Dudgeon said.

“It will feature retro ‘50s costumes and music and Elvis Presley because his range of songs covers different aspects of love.”

The production also features some of the best local talent including Taylor Dunn, Shane King, Jonathan Dunn, Tim Holstein, Annabel Stewart and Jonathan Sharp.

Show dates

February 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7.30pm plus matinees February 16 and 23 at 2pm

Book at zpactheatre.com or at the box office, open every Friday from 9am to noon at the theatre in Zephyr St

Fraser Coast Chronicle

