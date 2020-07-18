Menu
Hervey Bay Whale Watch – former owners Jill and Brian Perry on board Quick Cat II.
News

TRIBUTE: Whale watch ‘larrikin’ leaves lasting legacy

Carlie Walker
18th Jul 2020 4:00 AM
AN ICON, an innovator and a "bit of a larrikin".

The tributes to Hervey Bay whale watching pioneer Brian Perry continue to flow after the 72-year-old died this week after battling illness.

Fraser Coast tourism identity and veteran radio announcer Greig Bolderrow has fond memories of Brian.

Over the years Brian and his wife Jill won more 40 awards, including one for service to tourism.

Greig remembers that night well, especially the resounding applause the couple received.

"The reaction from everyone in the room said these two people thoroughly deserve that award," he said.

"The fact that the applause was so overwhelming speaks volumes about Brian and Jill."

Greig said whale watching was much more than a commercial venture for the couple.

Brian and Jill Perry’s first boat, Tasman Venture, during their first year of whale watching on the east coast.
"Brian was in awe of them. He absolutely loved them and wanted to protect them."

Greig said the couple was practising eco-friendly tourism before eco-friendly was even a term, ensuring they kept a safe distance from the whales in the early days and helping come up with regulations that now guide the entire industry.

He'll also miss Brian's sense of fun.

"He was a hoot," he said.

"There was always a laugh in the crowd if Brian was there.

"He'll be greatly missed.

"But wow, look at the legacy he's left this area."

Quick Cat Two's Brian Perry on the new platforn that is ready for some swimming with the whales. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
The Perrys would take local business people out to thank them during the last trip of the season on one of their former boats, That's Awesome.

Greig has fond memories of those days.

"It was a fun-filled day," he said.

"Seeing him watch his daughter (Sarah) drive the boat, you could tell there was a big-hearted dad watching her too."

