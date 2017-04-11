29°
Sport

Tributes flow ahead of referee Richard Johnston's farewell

Matthew McInerney
| 11th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
REMEMBER: Four BRL A-grade teams during the minute's silence for Richard Johnston.
REMEMBER: Four BRL A-grade teams during the minute's silence for Richard Johnston. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RICHARD Johnston influenced hundreds of Queensland's referees.

Johnston was well-known throughout the region as a regional physical education officer as well as an integral member of the Maryborough Rugby League Referee's Association from the late 1970s to early 1990s.

For Alan Ezzy, it is Johnston's leadership, advice, and a good-natured personality that allowed his progression to the Queensland Cup.

"When I joined the referee's association, he was one of those guys everyone talked about as a guy who can guide you, give you the right advice, and he did that with me,” Ezzy said.

"Through this, Richard and his helpers, I entered Queensland Cup. My first game was with Brad Adams and Tony Maksoud refereed it and it was a real honour to be part of that group.

"He got me into the confraternity, Colts grand finals, all these things, and it was on the back of his advice, encouragement and wisdom.

"He was a good referee's coach, but was a really good person.

"He cared about people.”

Johnston is credited as a driver of female involvement in the referee's ranks.

One of those is well-respected Marilyn McKenna, a referee with more than 30 years of experience as an official.

McKenna, who controlled the Bundaberg Rugby League women's game between Hervey Bay Seagulls and Isis Devils on Sunday afternoon, described Johnston as a mentor.

"He was probably my mentor,” McKenna said.

"He was a very good role model and touched a lot of people.”

Johnston also played a major role in current Sugar Coast Referees chairman Rod Christensen's formative years as an official.

Christensen said Johnston had a huge impact on local rugby league, and the game would feel the loss for some time.

"He influenced hundreds of referees throughout Queensland,” Ezzy said.

"One thing about Richard, he'd always confront you to your face,” he said.

"If you didn't hear from him you knew you were doing all right. He was upfront, honest, an all-round great human being.”

The late, great referee's funeral will be held at Buderim today.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport fctribute richard johnston rugby league

Closing down sale at Esplanade clothing store

Closing down sale at Esplanade clothing store

The Hervey Bay store will be closing its doors for the final time at the end of June, and will be hosting a 30% off sale on all stock until then.

Bucking Bull and Burrito Bar set to open on Fraser Coast

Bucking Bull is on its way to the Fraser Coast.

The franchises are for sale.

What is the 'right' amount to spend on an engagement ring?

My ruby engagement ring.

What is the appropriate amount to spend on an engagement ring?

Fraser Coast's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Australians clean their rifles in the second line of trenches near Bullecourt.

Meet the brave Diggers who braved the 'blood tub'

Local Partners

Maryborough's iconic CBD party is coming to Hervey Bay

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

A return to the studio

AFTER finding success in the US, filmmaker Jeffrey Walker has returned to the series that helped kick-start his career.

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

A M'boro singer is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts

Lou Parker's song The Ward is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts.

A Maryborough songwriter is having success on the Unearthed charts.

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!