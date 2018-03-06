Menu
Laura Conroy, 20, was killed in a single vehicle crash in Booral, Hervey Bay.
News

Tributes flow for young woman killed in crash

Inge Hansen
Carlie Walker
by and
6th Mar 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:15 AM

FRIENDS of a young woman killed in a car crash in Booral last Friday have paid tribute to an "amazing, caring, considerate and loving" person.

Laura Conroy, 20, died in hospital on Sunday after she was involved in a single vehicle crash in Booral Friday night.

The young Hervey Bay woman was driving her silver sedan on Janine St about 7.50pm when she collided with a fence.

She is understood to have continued on Janine St onto Barallen St at a high speed before she left the road and hit a tree. Laura was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

She was later transported to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital but died from her injuries on Sunday, March 4 about 4pm.

Laura Conroy, 20, was killed in a single vehicle crash in Booral, Hervey Bay.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

Since learning of her death, friends have left heart-felt messages on Laura's Facebook sharing cherished memories.

Natalie Hicks shared her shock of losing "another beautiful human being".

"It breaks my heart that you didn't get to accomplish all the wonderful things in life that we used to talk about non stop at work (like) all the travel plans, becoming a nurse like your big sister," she said.

"But I was and still am proud of the beautiful person and the beautiful soul you grew into."

Amelia Toohey said "I was so lucky to have spent the last few weeks catching up with you and the endless laughs we shared until I was in tears with my stomach aching."

