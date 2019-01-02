Tributes flow for former MP, political icon Paul Neville

TRIBUTES for Hinkler stalwart Paul Neville have poured in after news of his tragic death on New Year's Day.

Nationals' Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said even though Mr Neville had been ill for some time, his character and personality never changed and remained strong and spirited, to the end.

"I had the enormous privilege of sitting beside Paul in my first term of Parliament and he taught me a great deal - I could not have wished for a better mentor,” Mr McCormack said.

"Local people relied on Paul and trusted him and he repaid their faith by delivering for them year after year.

"He was everything an outstanding Local Member should be - he always put people first.

"Paul Neville was a good listener, a fighter and someone who understood the importance to the nation of having strong, vibrant regions.

"He served on a number of Parliamentary committees and earned respect across the Chamber.

"I know members on both sides will be deeply saddened by his loss.

"His work ensuring regions people received the best deal possible under sweeping media reforms were significant.

"A real raconteur, Paul will be fondly remembered for his story-telling, good-natured jokes and light-hearted songs.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said it was a great loss for the Neville family, the community and "politics in general”.

"Paul was a true gentleman and was known widely as a local champion, which is something those of us in politics should all aspire to be,” Mr Pitt said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Margaret and family, his many friends and colleagues throughout Australia.”

Long-time friend and colleague Senator for Queensland Barry O'Sullivan said after decades of working with Mr Neville, it was an incredible loss.

"I was proud to call him a friend and I will miss him terribly,” Senator O'Sullivan said.

"Paul's service to Queensland and the nation should be celebrated, his work for the regions will never be forgotten.”

Nationals Federal president Larry Anthony said Mr Neville had been a much loved champion of the Party, regional Australia and for the people of Hinkler.

"Paul was a larger than life character in The Nationals Party Room who was much loved and respected - he will be sadly missed and mourned by our Party.

"He was a fierce champion for maintaining media diversity in regional Australia and successfully protected rural newsrooms in communities across our nation.

"We will remember with great fondness Paul's humour, wise counsel and dedicated commitment to the people he represented and served with.”

Former Labor MP Brian Courtice, who was defeated by Mr Neville in the 1993 Federal election, said Mr Neville had achieved "so much” in his political career.

After the election, the pair would go on to form a close friendship.

"He had his finger on the pulse and he understood politics.”

Wide Bay MP and fellow National Llew O'Brien said he was "deeply saddened” at the news.

"Paul was a man of integrity, a great family man, incredibly community minded, a loyal friend and a true gentleman,” Mr O'Brien said.

"He served his electorate and our nation with distinction.

"Personally, Paul was a good source of encouragement and provided reliable and sound advice to me and I will miss him greatly.”

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said Mr Neville was ”a strong advocate for our region who cared for our community and wanted to see it prosper”.

"He dedicated many years of his life to public service and helped so many people from different backgrounds. He was always motivated out of a desire to help,” Cr Seymour said.

"On behalf of the Fraser Coast community I express our condolences to Margaret and the family, who are in our thoughts and prayers.”