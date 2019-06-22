Tributes flow for Maryborough's long-time hospital matron

Tributes flow for former Maryborough Base Hospital matron Peggy Lewis, pictured centre front in the pink dress.

PEGGY Lewis was the essence of a hospital matron: tough, meticulous and respected.

Those same traits helped Peggy lead countless medical staff during two decades at Maryborough Base Hospital.

Though she was sometimes feared, she was generous with her time and known for her softer side.

Away from the sterile environment of the hospital, Peggy loved her rescue dog Sparkles.

She would walk Sparkles in the hospital grounds every morning before starting her rounds.

Peggy was the last matron at Maryborough Base Hospital, before her title was changed to director of nursing.

She held that position until her retirement in 1991.

During that time Peggy also saw the end of hospital-based nurse education.

When news spread of Peggy's death on June 8, tributes flowed on social media from her former nursing staff.

Mary-Anne Yost wrote on Facebook: "Against all odds, she was the only one who gave me a chance to do my general training - intake September 1979."

Kim Walker was interviewed by Peggy in her office "with all that dark timber" and used to see Peggy walking her dog through the hospital grounds. "She certainly lived a long, full life."

Clare Davidson wrote: "Rest in peace Miss Lewis. The softly spoken start to nursing for so many of us. I remember her often walking her little dog Sparkles."

Peggy Lewis on her last day as the director of nursing for Maryborough Base Hospital. Contributed

Peggy was an academic, and one of only two girls who completed school through to Year12 at Maryborough Grammar.

She dreamed of going to university to become a pharmacist, but her father forbade it and she went to Melbourne instead to become a nurse.

Being denied the opportunity to attend university caused a rift between Peggy and her father and she was estranged from him for many years.

Her father worked in banking and lived in Brisbane, while Peggy's grandmother and two aunties raised her.

Tragically, Peggy's mother died while giving birth to Peggy and soon after her father moved from the family home in Lennox St, Maryborough, to Brisbane.

Her younger cousin, Susan Weedon, lived with Peggy.

Susan remembers when Peggy packed her bags and left for training in Melbourne.

She said Peggy also completed training in psychiatry, maternal and child welfare and midwifery, before taking a role in outback Queensland.

She worked on a rail cart at Julia Creek and treated people from neighbouring stations.

"That was the most wonderful time in her life," Susan said.

Peggy Lewis, Allison Weedon and Susan Weedon visiting the Maryborough Show in the 1950s. Contributed

Susan said her cousin spent countless hours bushwalking and was passionate about flora and birds.

"She would see a tree and say, 'Oh, I'd like to propagate that', but she wouldn't interfere with it while it was flowering," Susan said.

"She'd go back later when she knew the flowering was over and there would be seeds on the ground.

"We went to this place, it was way out in the bush and with deep culverts on either side of the goat track - she knew exactly where the tree was."

Peggy Lewis with her dog Sparkles in her Maryborough garden. Contributed

Peggy's retirement was far from idle.

She was a founding member of the Wide Bay Hospitals Museum Society, president of the Independent Retirees and spent many years volunteering for the National Party.

Peggy lived independently well into her 80s and neighbours often saw her walking her little dog.

She passed away on June 8 at PresCare Yaralla Place nursing home aged 91.

Her family and friends celebrated Peggy's life on Wednesday, June 19, at Paul's Anglican Church, Maryborough.