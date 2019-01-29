Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 32-year-old paramedic died on Mackay Eungella Road on Monday morning when the ambulance he was driving hit a tree.
A 32-year-old paramedic died on Mackay Eungella Road on Monday morning when the ambulance he was driving hit a tree. Emma Murray
News

Tributes flow for paramedic killed in crash

Caitlan Charles
by
28th Jan 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES are flowing for a paramedic who died on the job this morning.

Just after 8am, there was a single vehicle crash on Mackay Eungella Road involving a 32-year-old male driving an ambulance.

Tributes have started to flow on Facebook for the man, with Dawson MP George Christensen saying:

"This is devastatingly sad news. An local paramedic has lost their life while on duty in our region.

"My heart goes out to this man's family and friends. And it should make us all reflect on the gravity of what our emergency services personnel do for us everyday.

"We should (and I do) thank each and every police officer, firefighter, paramedic and all other important workers in this field for their service."

Member for Mirani, Steven Andrew said:

"Today is a very sad day for the Family and Friends of one of our brave frontline QAS Officers lost in the line of duty, may God be with loved ones in this time of need.

"They provide an amazing essential emergency service to our Community that cannot be understated or properly measured due to the immensity of what these Officers deliver."

Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan:

"Terribly sad news coming out of the Valley. Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of the deceased, as well as colleagues in the QAS."

More Stories

crash editors picks george christensen jason costigan paramedic steven andrew
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    TRIAL STARTS TODAY: Cashless debit card trial to start today

    premium_icon TRIAL STARTS TODAY: Cashless debit card trial to start today

    News The first of 6000 Hinkler welfare recipients in line for the cashless card will start using the card from today

    AUS DAY AWARDS: Cultural talents shining through

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Cultural talents shining through

    News A young dancer and Bay artist have claimed the cultural awards

    AUS DAY AWARDS: Meet the Fraser Coast's Citizens of the Year

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Meet the Fraser Coast's Citizens of the Year

    News Our top citizens have a lot of history behind them

    First troubled NGR trains to arrive at M'boro today

    premium_icon First troubled NGR trains to arrive at M'boro today

    News It signals the start of major promised repairs to the trains