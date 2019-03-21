Menu
The Sunshine Coast is mourning the tragic loss of Mooloolaba pilot Kieran Brown, who died in remote South Australia yesterday.
The Sunshine Coast is mourning the tragic loss of Mooloolaba pilot Kieran Brown, who died in remote South Australia yesterday.
Tributes flow for popular Coast pilot killed in fiery crash

TRIBUTES are flowing for a popular Mooloolaba pilot who was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in remote South Australia.

Kieran Brown, 45, died in the crash, believed to be laying cables at the Carrapateena Mine near Woomera when disaster struck.

Mr Brown was the sole occupant in the aircraft - a Europcopter AS350 - but several of his colleagues witnessed the crash.

Experts have said the type of work Mr Brown was undertaking was "highly-skilled" and "highly-risky", 7 News reported.

 

His loved ones, and the Sunshine Coast community are mourning his death on social media.

Tristan Allison paid his respects: "My thoughts are with your family on such a tragic day. Gonna miss your humour rest easy up there mate," he wrote.

Mel Wise said "Only meet you a few weeks go and prayers for the family and all the love to you - someone just taking way too early."

 

Clinton Brisk said "So sad, you were a great and talented guy full of fun. Be greatly missed. See you on the other side ol mate."

Shelley Neale said "You took me on my first ever and only helicopter flight, you are such a awesome person with the biggest heart and enjoyed life to the fullest. I will miss catching up with you."

Ash Schutt said "I can't believe this is real. So sad and devastating. Kieran you are so loved."


