Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cairns firefighter Brant Jones, 58, died in a slip and fall accident at Behana Gorge yesterday morning.
Cairns firefighter Brant Jones, 58, died in a slip and fall accident at Behana Gorge yesterday morning.
News

Tributes for Cairns firey who died at Behana Gorge

by Jack Lawrie
25th Nov 2019 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS firefighter with a passion for the great outdoors died yesterday in an accident at a Far North beauty spot.

Brant Jones, 58, was on a walk with family and friends at Behana Gorge yesterday morning when he slipped and fell into the water.

He went out of sight and was retrieved when paramedics arrived nearly an hour later.

Mr Jones was described as a good bloke who kept in shape and was active in the community.

Brant Jones. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Brant Jones. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Cairns Country Patrol Group Inspector Rhys Newton said people with the man told police he looked unconscious as he fell.

"We're assuming at this stage that he may have hit his head and fell unconscious during the fall," Insp Newton said.

"The people who were with him tried to get him out but were unable to."

Insp Newton said the area, south of Cairns, was challenging for emergency services, with difficult terrain and poor phone reception.

Inspector Rhys Newton said Behana Gorge is challenging to emergency services due to difficult terrain and lack of coverage.
Inspector Rhys Newton said Behana Gorge is challenging to emergency services due to difficult terrain and lack of coverage.

"The people who were with him had to run back to the carpark to get service," he said.

"Every possible effort was made, but in the end it unfortunately didn't bear fruit."

Paramedics were called out at 7.30am yesterday, with police also attending. The incident came just three weeks after former Gordonvale woman Sherei Anderson, 32, and partner Simon Walker, 24, fell to their deaths at Kearneys Falls in Goldsborough.

Tablelands patrol group Insp Russell Rhodes said he knew "Jonesy" as a fit and friendly man.

"He joined QFES in 1995 and did a lot of work with the Rural Fire Brigade volunteer service," he said.

Tablelands Patrol Group Inspector Russell Rhodes remembered Mr Jones as a fit and friendly man. PHOTO: Bronwyn Wheatcroft
Tablelands Patrol Group Inspector Russell Rhodes remembered Mr Jones as a fit and friendly man. PHOTO: Bronwyn Wheatcroft

"He was just a really good person in the community and kept very healthy."

The Department of Environment and Science yesterday issued a closure for the Behana Gorge, which will be in effect until further notice.

Visitors are advised to observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers, and do not enter closed areas.

Councillor Brett Moller, who in February argued for a crackdown on safety at the popular swimming site, said his thoughts were with the family.

"This incident shows us the risks that we need to be aware of within our beautiful natural assets," he said.

"Ultimately it comes back to personal safety and having regard for what's around you."

More Stories

behana gorge death tragedy tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s waterways

        premium_icon DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s...

        News The council manages 54 constructed urban waterways with a combined surface area of 120 hectares and 45 kilometres of shoreline

        PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        premium_icon PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        News A Urangan home became the highest reported Coast property sale

        100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        premium_icon 100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        Crime Too easy to find suppliers of the chemicals needed to cook MDMA

        IN COURT: 19 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 19 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today