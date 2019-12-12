Menu
GONE TOO SOON: Chinchilla has been left shocked and saddened by the death of local man, Aaron Mohr.
Tributes pour in following Chinchilla man’s untimely death

Kate McCormack
11th Dec 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 4:55 AM
CHINCHILLA has been left reeling by the tragic death of Aaron Mohr.

It is believed the 36-year-old Ison Contracting employee was working at an Origin site near Chinchilla last week when he began to feel unwell.

He was flown to a Brisbane hospital, but could not be revived and died on December 5.

Mr Mohr's funeral notice states he was a great mate to all who knew him.

Chinchilla News understands Mr Mohr's death was not a work related incident.

Noel and Laurell Ison issued a statement about their employee and friend.

"The Ison Contracting team are shocked by the unexpected passing of our friend and colleague Aaron Mohr," Mr Ison said.

"No words can adequately express our sadness at Aaron's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him.

"Aaron was a loyal, respected and well-loved member of our team who will be greatly missed. The thoughts and prayers of the Ison Contracting team are with Aaron's family and friends. May loving memories bring them peace, comfort and strength.

An Origin Energy spokesman said employee support services are on offer to affrected workers.

"We have offered our condolences to family and colleagues," the spokesman said.

"We are deeply saddened and are providing support to the site workforce."

The relatives and friends of Aaron are invited to attend his Life Celebration Service to be held at Our Lady's Help of Christians Catholic Church, Chinchilla on December 16 at 10am, followed by interment at the Tanderra Lawn Cemetery, Chinchilla.

In lieu of flowers, donations to LifeFlight would be gratefully accepted.

