Tributes pour for Gladstone teen killed in quad bike crash

SUMMER Scantlebury will forever be remembered as "a rock," a friend to everyone and a much-loved and forever missed daughter and sister.

The 13-year-old Toolooa State High student was tragically killed in a quad bike accident late Monday afternoon.

Summer was the daughter of Katrina Findlay and Scott Scantlebury, sister to Mason Scantlebury, step-daughter to CJ Findlay and step-sister to Kai Findlay.

Tahnee Edwards, who has been Summer's best friend for the past three years, said she was heartbroken after she heard the news that she had lost her "beautiful friend".

Tahnee received the tragic news in a text at 10pm on Monday night which said Summer had died after she crashed a quad bike at her dad's property in Dingo.

A search went out for Summer on Monday afternoon when she failed to return from her ride on the property.

Paramedics were called to the property at 4.51pm, with two crews arriving on scene.

Tragically, Summer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"She was a lovely girl and was close to everyone," Tahnee said.

"We all cared for her a lot.

"The night before she went to her dad's property, she called me on Facetime and asked me to continue doing her Snapchat streaks and gave me her password.

"So now, I'm going to continue her streaks for her."

The girls who went to school together were rarely apart, Summer's mum Katrina would take them to school in the morning, and Tahnee's mum, Kylie Smith would pick them up after school.

"I feel like she's my child too, she never had a bad word to say about anyone," Ms Smith said.

"Speaking as a mother whose daughter dealt with bullying in Year 7 and 8, Summer was always there for Tahnee."

"I have a lot of respect for that child, Tahnee's grandma passed away in August so Tahnee was very down and Summer was her rock."

Summer who was described as "very mature" and "quiet" in nature will leave behind a mark on the hearts of many in the Gladstone community.

While Tahnee and her friends won't be able to attend Summer's funeral due to covid-19 restrictions limiting it to ten people in attendance, they have planned their own special send-off.

"All Summer's close friends are going to go to the park and play music and let balloons go," Tahnee said.

"I feel like I've known her for a lot longer then three years, she was such a beautiful friend and so cheerful.

"Whenever someone didn't like her, she just put it behind her."

Queensland Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

Tahnee Edwards and Summer Scantlebury

Summer Scantlebury (left) and her Mum Katrina Findlay.

Summer Scantlebury (right), brother Mason Scantlebury, step brother Kai Findlay and her Mum Katrina Findlay.

Summer Scantlebury.