Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Trick or treaters busted stealing from doorstep

by Cloe Read
1st Nov 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GROUP of trick or treaters have been caught on CCTV stealing handfuls of Halloween chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

Gordon Park resident Ivy Campbell caught the group on camera about 6.45pm last night scooping handfuls into a plastic bag.

"They were the second group to come through and we put out heaps of candy," Ms Campbell said.

"And you can see the first girl goes back for more.

"We even had a sign out saying take a couple of pieces."

 

Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.
Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

 

Ms Campbell, who has only just had her first Halloween in Australia, said the incident was terrible.

"I'm American and this is my first year of actually doing Halloween here so I was pretty sad to see it," she said.

"It really did suck, I just felt horrible for the kids that came after.

"I was pretty upset last night but what can you do?"

More Stories

Show More
cctv footage chocolate lollies theft trick or treat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRIAL: Ex-mayor says he needed help to ‘clean up the place’

        premium_icon TRIAL: Ex-mayor says he needed help to ‘clean up the place’

        Crime Read the conversation that Hervey Bay District Court heard was told fuelled a complaint that spurred a corruption watchdog investigation into Chris Loft

        Family hears explosive testimony in woodchipper death

        premium_icon Family hears explosive testimony in woodchipper death

        Crime Two of his three accused killers fronted court

        Council ends speculation over Bay’s beachside caravan parks

        premium_icon Council ends speculation over Bay’s beachside caravan parks

        News There had been speculation the parks might be moved

        Bay doctor indicted on rape charge

        premium_icon Bay doctor indicted on rape charge

        News A Hervey Bay doctor will face the district court next month