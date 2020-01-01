TRIED AND TESTED: We reveal our no-fail hangover cures
FEELING a little dusty after a couple too many bevvies last night?
Don't worry, we've got your back.
The journos at The Northern Star have put together a list of our very own, tried and tested, hangover cures.
Some of these beauties have seen us survive some particularly rough days.
So start 2020 right, and don't let a sneaky little hangover get in the way.
Why not try...
- A Big Mac with large fries and the sweetest drink I can find, namely Fanta, plus an aspirin
- Berocca and a slice of dried toast. And fresh fruit if it's going
- Swim at the beach, followed by bacon. All the bacon
- Hair of the dog: A bloody Mary with plenty of tabasco
- Balance every drink with a glass of water in between
- Berocca before drinks
- Stick to the one poison
- Panadol and Vitamin B tablet before you go to sleep
- Hydralyte icypoles.
And if all that fails, sleep is your friend. Your best friend. Tomorrow is a new day.
What's your hangover remedy? Email news@northernstar.com.au and let us know so we can add it to the list.