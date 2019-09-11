Trinity's time to shine at national athletics championships

Trinity McPhie earns State selection for the School Sports National Track and Field championships.

Brendan Bowers

SCHOOL SPORTS: After a few false starts, Trinity McPhie will finally have the chance to represent Queensland.

The Tinana State School student has been selected in the Queensland team for the school sport national track and field championships over the past three years but has been unable to attend.

Now she is on track to compete in Darwin later this month.

Trinity is a multi-class athlete who will compete in events including the 100m, 800m, discus and long jump.

She lives with right hemiplegia which is a form of cerebral palsy.

It does not keep her from enjoying sport, however.

"It's not about winning but doing your best and having fun,” Trinity said.

"Even if you have a disability you should give it a go.”

The Tinana State School student has been competing for three years in both cross-country and athletics.

She also plays football for Granville in the local competition.

For Trinity, one of the best things about athletics is meeting other children with disabilities at different athletics meets.

Trinity understands there is a team behind her athletic success.

"I want to thank my mum, dad and sister for helping me,” she said.

"My coach Mr Jim (Barlogie) for training me and helping me get to the next level and Aspirations for Kids for helping me with funds.”

This is only the beginning of her athletic journey.

"I want to represent Australia at the Para Olympics,” she said.