Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trinity McPhie earns State selection for the School Sports National Track and Field championships.
Trinity McPhie earns State selection for the School Sports National Track and Field championships. Brendan Bowers
Athletics

Trinity's time to shine at national athletics championships

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
11th Sep 2019 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOL SPORTS: After a few false starts, Trinity McPhie will finally have the chance to represent Queensland.

The Tinana State School student has been selected in the Queensland team for the school sport national track and field championships over the past three years but has been unable to attend.

Now she is on track to compete in Darwin later this month.

Trinity is a multi-class athlete who will compete in events including the 100m, 800m, discus and long jump.

She lives with right hemiplegia which is a form of cerebral palsy.

It does not keep her from enjoying sport, however.

"It's not about winning but doing your best and having fun,” Trinity said.

"Even if you have a disability you should give it a go.”

The Tinana State School student has been competing for three years in both cross-country and athletics.

She also plays football for Granville in the local competition.

For Trinity, one of the best things about athletics is meeting other children with disabilities at different athletics meets.

Trinity understands there is a team behind her athletic success.

"I want to thank my mum, dad and sister for helping me,” she said.

"My coach Mr Jim (Barlogie) for training me and helping me get to the next level and Aspirations for Kids for helping me with funds.”

This is only the beginning of her athletic journey.

"I want to represent Australia at the Para Olympics,” she said.

athletics carnival athletics queensland fc sport local sport national championships school sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Wanted man arrested over alleged serious assault

    premium_icon BREAKING: Wanted man arrested over alleged serious assault

    Breaking The alleged victim remains in a critical condition in Brisbane Royal and Womens Hospital

    • 11th Sep 2019 2:14 PM
    $10M DEVELOPMENT: High-end office space rollout revealed

    premium_icon $10M DEVELOPMENT: High-end office space rollout revealed

    News The major development on Torquay Rd now offers space for 28 offices

    HEAR YE: Our criers compete for national title

    premium_icon HEAR YE: Our criers compete for national title

    Community Maryborough ambassadors compete at crier champs