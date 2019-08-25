Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rescuers have been called to help three climbers stuck on Mt Beerwah.
Rescuers have been called to help three climbers stuck on Mt Beerwah.
Breaking

Trio rescued after failing to finish dusk climb

Shayla Bulloch
25th Aug 2019 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE people had to be rescued off a Sunshine Coast mountain last night after not being able to "finish the climb".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Mt Beerwah about 6.30pm on Saturday to reports of three climbers stuck up the mountain.

A spokesperson from QFES said crews set up an assistance line and the trio guided themselves down the mountain on foot and reached the carpark at 7.45pm.

Paramedics assessed all patients but nobody needed to be taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said the climbers were "not physically able to finish the climb".

breaking news editors picks mountian rescue mt beerwah qas qfes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    premium_icon Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    Politics First it was unions, now there are fears of other tensions erupting at this weekend’s Labor conference in Brisbane, with some saying a recent State Government...

    Areas hit hardest by childcare fee hikes

    premium_icon Areas hit hardest by childcare fee hikes

    News "The government has no idea what the living expenses are like"

    WEATHER: Rainfall and chance of storm on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon WEATHER: Rainfall and chance of storm on Fraser Coast

    News There has been little rainfall on the Fraser Coast this month.

    Fish industry's state-wide fear of 'death by regulation'

    premium_icon Fish industry's state-wide fear of 'death by regulation'

    News Seafood industry leaders blast planned changes at Tin Can Bay AGM