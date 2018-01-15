Menu
TRIP DOWN MUSICAL LANE: Records store open in Hervey Bay

BACK IN FASHION: Cool Rock'n Records store owner Ken Jarratt says vinyls are resurging in popularity.
Annie Perets
by

AFTER collecting vinyl records and music memorabilia for decades, musician Ken Jarratt has moved his collection from his home to a shop.

Cool Rock'n Records is now open at Queens Rd, Scarness, where feeling a sense of nostalgia is almost guaranteed when you walk in.

Lining the walls are titles from the likes of ACDC, Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath, next to Disney classics on VHS and Elvis figurines on the shelves.

"I used to work in a second-hand shop in the 1980s which is where a lot of the items come from,” Mr Jarratt said.

"When CDs came out, vinyl records became really cheap and I bought a lot.”

The majority of sale items are from last century but Mr Jarratt said kids have been browsing the store too.

"You have some coming in, recognising names that I don't even know,” he said.

"I've discovered KISS is a big hit with locals.”

