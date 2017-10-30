Trip in a Van family stop in at new fave spot Hervey Bay

Torquay Beach in Hervey Bay was a favourite of ours!! So good for the kids and the water temp was perfect!!!!

Torquay Beach in Hervey Bay was a favourite of ours!! So good for the kids and the water temp was perfect!!!! Trip in a Van

THE travelling family who has gained a huge following on Facebook and social media including appearances on Sunrise visited Hervey Bay on the weekend and 'loved the joint.'

Known as Trip in a Van, the family of five enjoyed a quick stopover in the Bay where they shared photos soaking up the sunshine on the beach, enjoying the facilities along the foreshore and the kids had a ball at the Happy Wanderer Holiday Park.

Posting on their Facebook page here is what they had to say about their visit:

A quick stop in Hervey Bay, Queensland to check out what's on offer and WOW - We love the joint!!!

We were lucky that this weekend had heaps on with the Super boats, Halloween carnival and weekend markets as well 🎃

Hervey Bay has one of the biggest foreshore developments that we have come across in our travels. It literally runs for kilometre after kilometre along the beach front with great facilities the whole way 👌

We stayed at the Happy Wanderer Holiday Park and it was a great base to explore Hervey Bay and the foreshore precinct. A beautiful park with lush grass, palm trees and gardens surrounding all the campsites, pool and playground🌴💦🤸‍♀️

Top Spot!!

Down the Foreshore, there is Jetties, playgrounds, parks, picnic tables, BBQ's, beaches, cafes, restaurants, pubs, and an epic Wetside Water Park that is a family paradise. Let the kids run wild in the zero depth water fun zone while you grab a ☕️ at the cafe right next door and chill in the shade, taking in the stunning views of Hervey Bay☀️

This is one place on the map that has surprised us and exceeded our expectations. ❤️ Hervey Bay!!

The young family of five is currently travelling Australia and providing advice and reviews for others along the way.

"We know our information, pictures and videos will help others get on the road with what we've learned along the way through our family's caravan adventures," the family says on their website.

To follow their adventures visit Trip in a Van on Facebook or their website.