Trip of a lifetime to Germany for young footballers

GERMAN TOURIST: Dylan Ilka one of the six Fraser Coast players selected to tour Germany in 2020. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: City Park, Hervey Bay could easily have been renamed The Field of Dreams on Thursday night.

Players selected to tour Germany in 2020 with the Joeys All Star teams were named.

The Joeys Oz Band who toured Germany earlier this year with the teams entertained the crowd prior to the teams being announced.

Six Fraser Coast players earned selection for the tour including Dylan Ilka and Riv Millward from the Buccaneers in the under 16 boys.

Mitch Ferrier from Maryborough State High School was selected in the under 18 boys.

In the open women's team Victoria Merrick, Madison Masterman-Smith and Lani McKenna will become team mates when they tour Germany.

Maryborough State High School teacher Cameron Hanrahan congratulated the six Fraser Coast players on their selection.

He has been involved mainly with the three female players and is proud that they have been selected.

"The three of the girls are brilliant football players but even better humans,” he said.

Hanrahan has toured Germany twice with the tour and knows the value it provides players.

"It is a trip of lifetime and could literally change a life,” he said.

"The players will be exposed to amazing football and facilities and have the opportunity to sign a professional contract if they attract a club's attention.”

Tournament director Heinrich Haussler believes all selected players will enjoy their German experience.

"These players will travel to Germany in January 2020 to start playing football in Germany and for them truly a dream has come true,” Haussler said.

"The network of German clubs, coaches and sport schools that Joeys have established since 2006 is now paying rewards, benefiting a growing number of Australian footballers.”

Joeys All Star Teams

U18's:

Nick Harvey (Blue Birds United FC)

Blake Penfold (Blue Birds United FC)

Jeremy Mortimer (Joeys All Stars)

Kye Smith (Lismore)

Callum Proctor (Toowoomba Grammar A)

Fletcher McDonald (Toowoomba Grammar A)

Oliver Seckler (Toowoomba Grammar B )

Josh Cashel (Joeys All Stars)

Mitch Ferrier (Maryborough State High School)

Ethan Allen (Lismore)

U16's:

Brock McKensie (Yeppoon)

Liam Allsop (Yeppoon)

Dylan Ilka (Buccaneers FQPL U15)

Pat Dromgold (Southern Downs Football Academy)

Riv Millward (Buccaneers FQPL U16)

Lachlan Brown (Toowoomba Grammar B )

Joshua Carlson (Stanthorpe Rangers)

U14's:

Fletcher Skewes (Toowoomba Grammar A)

Weston Giovannoni (Across The Waves FC)

Ryan Callow (Southern Downs Football Academy)

Tom Dwyer (Toowoomba Grammar C)

Rhett Harris (Toowoomba Grammar B )

Tiaan Engelbrecht (Rocky Rebels)

Brent Selman (Blue Birds United FC)

Sam Hinton (West Wanderers Football Club)

Open Women's

Caitlyn Stocker (Toowoomba)

Casey Evans (Toowoomba)

Grace Christofel (South Burnett)

Olivia Eriksen (South Burnett)

Raelle Avery (Sunshine Coast)

Kelly Callicchio (Southern Storm)

Victoria Merrick (Soar Football Academy)

Madison MastermanSmith (Soar Football Academy)

Sally Carroll (Chinchilla Honey Bears)

Georgette Forbes (Southern Storm)

Betty Torma (Southern Storm)

Sammie Sutton (Chinchilla Honey Bears)

Lani McKenna (Soar Football Academy)

Vikki Holowko (Sunshine Coast)

Teyl Danger (Sunshine Coast)

Bree Pogany (Miss Fitz)

Thysje Hattaway (Miss Fitz)