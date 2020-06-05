Menu
Police officers charge two men with drug offences.
Trip to Bay park ends in multiple drug charges

Christian Berechree
5th Jun 2020 12:03 PM
A TRIP to the park has landed a Hervey Bay man in court on drug charges.

Police were called to a Point Vernon park about 10.15am yesterday.

The call was regarding a disturbance involving a man.

When they arrived, officers found the 27-year-old man.

He was searched and police allegedly found drug utensils and items in his property.

The man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 20.

In an unrelated matter, officers from Howard Police Station charged a 24-year-old Toogoom man with drug offences.

They were called to attend an O’Regan St address at Toogoom on June 4.

It is alleged about 10am, police attended the house to investigate another matter and found the man there.

Officers carried out an emergency search regarding suspected drugs on the property.

They allegedly found drugs and drug utensils.

The man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils. He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 3.

