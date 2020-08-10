Trip to Coast school about to get a lot safer

Children wait to cross the road along Saltwater Creek Rd. Photo: Contributed

Children wait to cross the road along Saltwater Creek Rd. Photo: Contributed

THE third stage of the Saltwater Creek Rd footpath replacement started today.

The project involves replacing the footpath between Sydney St to St Helens State School in Maryborough.

Councillor Paul Truscott said these works were the final stage of the project to replace the existing footpath with a 2.5m-wide concrete footpath,

"The $230,000 stage three includes upgrades to the Ariadne St intersection at the entrance to the Saltwater Creek Rd landfill and the Maryborough Recycling Centre," Cr Truscott said.

"The project includes pavement widening, kerb and channel, installing pram ramps and a pedestrian refuge which will increase safety of students crossing the busy intersection.

"Improving the safety of children heading to school or home from school is very important to the council," Cr Truscott said.

A new street-light will also be installed adjacent to the pedestrian refuge, Cr Truscott said.

"The work will cause some disruptions to traffic flow in and out of the landfill site so we're asking drivers to be extra vigilant and patient as they negotiate their way through the project," he said.

The project was identified as part of the council's footpath inspection program and is supported by the Queensland Government's Cycle Network Local Government Grants program.

Local company Grand Civil has been awarded the contract to undertake the project which is anticipated to be completed in October, weather permitting.