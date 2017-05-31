Triple 0 call ends with woman obstructing police

A woman has been fined $650 in Maryborough Magistrates Court for obstructing police.

Sheree Kay Lavell pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one charge of obstructing police.

The court heard police were called to a home in Alice St after a triple 0 call.

When police arrived Lavell was at the property and was told to remain by police to make a statement.

But Lavell continued to walk away and she was again told to stop and an officer placed a hand on her shoulder.

The court heard Lavell pulled away from the officer and was then placed under arrest.

She attempted to pull her arms free and her daughter also intervened.

Defence lawyer Travis George said his client was currently on Centrelink payments and parenting payments.

He said a dispute at the home had resulted in the Triple 0 call.

Mr George acknowledged his client had not co-operated with police at the scene, but said her co-operation did improve after that.

Lavell was fined $650 and a conviction was recorded.