Triple Crown ocean swim to combine three of our major events

SWIMMING: Alone, they are three major ocean swims on the Fraser Coast calendar.

Together, they have made the region's newest series.

Sunday's Pier to Pub, the newly-announced Enzo's Ocean Swim Classic, and the second Barge2Beach will now be linked by a three-event series over 10 weeks.

The Fraser Coast Triple Crown Ocean Series will debut this year, with October's Enzo's Classic a new link between two previously standalone ocean swims.

Triple Crown event co-ordinator Carol McNaughton said the series gave the region something different.

"A couple of us from the Hervey Bay Tri Club and B Mee Multi-sports did a bit of a brainstorm on trying to create something a little bit different in Hervey Bay,” she said.

"Once we threw the idea around I made a few enquiries, I've had some help from Triathlon Queensland.”

Individual male and female winners will be crowned based on their performance across the three swims, while the "club pride” will be based on the number of entrants in the three race from both B Mee and HBTC.

Points will be offered in the 3km swim at Sunday's Pier to Pub, the 5km and 10km distances at the Enzo's Classic, and the 2km Barge2Beach.

HBTC committee member Lisa Walker said it was a "no-brainer” to jump on board.

"This will be the second year we've run the Barge2Beach. Last year we had 100 swimmers who participated, and we're happy to announce with two months to go we've well and truly exceeded that number,” she said.

"We're really happy.

"I think there's such an interest out there it's great for three clubs to come together and work together on this series. We want people to get out and participate in events they don't have to leave home for.”

Even co-ordinator Lars Olsen the reception to the Enzo's Classic had gone well to date.

"To have another swim, with distances everybody of all abilities and all ages can jump in for a swim will be a fantastic thing,” Olsen said.

"It will be the one that ties the other two swims together. It is something I think will be a big feather in Hervey Bay's cap in getting people from out of town to come to the whole series, as well as getting people involved from in-town to sign up for the three events.”

Entries for the Pier to Pub will close at 5pm tomorrow.