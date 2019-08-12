Triple-killer driver’s plea to the court

Kyle John Sheldon, 31, from Robina, who has been absolutely disqualified from getting a driver’s licence after he killed three people in road crashes. Picture: Facebook

A GOLD Coast driver who killed three people while driving drunk and high or fleeing in a stolen car is pleading for his licence back, despite a judge disqualifying him absolutely from driving and his relapse into drugs and alcohol since he was freed from jail.

Kyle John Sheldon, 31, a labourer for formwork company Superform from Robina, was paroled in November 2017 after serving less than half of his 14 year head sentence for killing three people.

He killed motorcyclist Paul McGregor, 50, from Coomera, in 2009 after he rolled mum's car while drunk and high on ice on the wrong side of the road in Gaven, then reported the car stolen to police.



Two years later he killed his two mates Zachary de Palma and Jeremy Booth, 23, when he ploughed a stolen VW Golf into a parked truck in Nerang as he fled after robbing an IGA supermarket.

Sheldon, who served nearly seven years for a number of offecnes including two tranches of serious driving charges, applied to the District Court in Southport on July 30 in a bid to overturn District Court judge Julie Dick's June 17, 2016 decision to absolutely disqualify Sheldon from holding or obtaining a driver's licence.

Sheldon told the court he was a changed man, and knew a licence was a privilege. In court documents he cited a Facebook Live video by Australian Anti-Ice Campaign in which he appeared.



But court documents filed as part of his application reveal Sheldon has relapsed twice while on parole, which stipulates a total ban on drugs and alcohol.

Sheldon admits using cocaine and drinking shots of alcohol at a birthday party at the end of 2018.

A few months later a search of his girlfriend's house by police found a 10ml vial of testosterone, which Sheldon admitted belonged to him, court documents state.

Sheldon told the court he travelled to his job at the West Village 2 Project on Mollison St in West End using an electric skateboard and the train.

He previously used an electric bicycle as his preferred mode of transport, or gets lifts from friends and colleagues.

He claims he wants to finish the electrical apprenticeship he started before he was jailed, but no one will hire him without a driver's licence.

"I know that having a driver's licence is a privilege. I know that the disqualification is one of the consequences that I must face as a result of my past actions," Sheldon told the court in his affidavit.

"I also know that the disqualification was imposed to protect the community."

As well as convictions on charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle relating to the deaths of Mr de Palma and Mr Booth, Sheldon was earlier convicted of dangerous operation of a car in 2008 after he lost control of his Holden Commodore in the rain in Nerang in December 2007.

Sheldon's psychiatrist Ian Platt states in court documents that the likelihood of Sheldon abusing the privilege of a driver's licence would be reduce by his remorse for killing his friends and willingness to take responsibility for his actions.

The case is set for hearing on September 20.