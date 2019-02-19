Triple killer told to pay $223k compensation

Ian Francis Jamieson brutally killed three of his neighbours in regional Victoria. Picture: Ian Currie

A DERANGED killer who murdered three of his neighbours over a dispute about dust has been ordered to pay their grieving family almost $250,000.

Ian Francis Jamieson, 65, brutally murdered Peter Lockhart, 78, Mary Lockhart, 75, and her son, Gregory Holmes, 48, in October 2014.

He killed them after becoming fed-up with his neighbours using a dirt track beside his Wedderburn home in regional Victoria, which he claimed caused dust to be kicked up onto his house.

Mary Lockhart and her son Greg Holmes were killed by their deranged neighbour.

The dispute between neighbours turned deadly in October 2014. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Jamieson first stabbed Mr Holmes to death with a hunting knife then returned to his home, loaded up two shotguns and walked back to the Lockhart's farm where he shot and killed Mary and Peter.

The couple was so mutilated by their wounds the coroner would not let their family see them.

They had to be identified by DNA.

In the Supreme Court this month, Maree St Clair and her brother Paul Holmes were awarded almost $250,000 of the shocking deaths of their mother, stepfather and brother.

Awarding the compensation Justice Kevin Bell said the purpose of the order was to compensate the victim, not to further punish the offender.

Grieving mourners at the funeral for Mary Lockhart and her son Greg Holmes. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

"Victims of crime are human beings whose fundamental rights are violated by violent criminal offending and whose dignity must be respected in the criminal justice system, including through participation in that system in various ways when appropriate," he said.

"The circumstances in which Mary, Peter and Gregory were killed have shaken Maree and Paul, the two eldest children, to their foundation and damaged their capacity to feel trusting and safe

"The pain and suffering of these two applicant victims must be understood in the context that they lost a mother, stepfather and brother, the primary victims, in a shocking multiple murder.

"The compensation must reflect the fact that this was three murders, not one."

Justice Bell awarded a total of $223,000 to Ms St Clair and Mr Holmes.

Ian Jamieson is serving a life sentence after an unsuccessful appeal. Picture: Daryl Pinder

Jamieson, who unsuccessfully appealed his sentence, is serving a life sentence with 30-year non-parole period.

He will be 93 when he becomes eligible for parole.

In sentencing, Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth condemned Jamieson for his despicable behaviour.

"Throughout all your conversations with police and your friends you downplayed your culpability and actions," she said.

"You consistently blamed your victims for what happened. You accused them of pushing you too far, tipping you over the edge.

"You expressed no regret or remorse for your terrible actions."