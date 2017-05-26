25°
Triple-murder jury in second day of deliberations

Sherele Moody
| 26th May 2017 10:28 AM
Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne. The family disappeared in 1974.
Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne. The family disappeared in 1974. Contributed

THE McCulkin murder jury has begun its second day of deliberations regarding four charges against Warwick resident Vincent O'Dempsey.

Mr O'Dempsey has pleaded not guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to the murder of 34-year-old Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11.

The family disappeared from their Highgate Hill home in January of 1974.

The 78-year-old has also pleaded not guilty to one charge of deprivation of liberty.

After more than two days summing up the case, Justice Peter Applegarth released the jury to start its deliberations about 10.30am on Thursday.

The jury deliberated until 4.30pm on Thursday and returned to court today at 9.15am.

During his summing up of the case, Justice Applegarth told the jury they could consider manslaughter as an alternate to murder.

He also warned them to keep "emotion" out of their deliberations.

Over the past month, the  jury heard evidence from 64 witnesses. - SHERELE MOODY

