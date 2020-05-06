Triple sex assault sparks suburban security demands

A SHOCKING alleged triple sexual assault incident in Cairns has led to a demand for better security in the suburbs.

Witnesses to three alleged sexual assaults are being urged to come forward after a man allegedly attacked women at Manoora on Thursday night.

Police have alleged a "dark-skinned male" aged in his mid-twenties approached the women on separate occasions in Springfield Crescent between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday.

"He has made inappropriate sexual comment and assaulted all three," Detective Inspector Jason Smith said.

"They were not together; these were separate instances."

Springfield Crescent in Manoora, Cairns.

The women alerted police after the alleged sexual assaults.

Manunda Neighbourhood watch area co-ordinator Amanda Allan said the incident was all the more reason to boost the number of CCTV cameras outside the inner city.

"That has always been an issue for the fringe suburbs such as Manoora, Manunda, Westcourt and Bungalow," she said.

"The suburbs have not been given any attention whatsoever in a very long time and we have all had a gutful."

Ms Allan said residents needed to be vigilant, lock up at dusk and avoid walking the streets at night if possible.

Insp Smith has urged any witnesses to call Police Link on 131 444.

"We are seeking community assistance - if anyone has CCTV footage or seen anyone acting suspiciously around a female," he said.

The alleged offender reportedly was not wearing a shirt but was seen carrying a white towel or T-shirt.

"I am particularly concerned until we do apprehend him," Insp Smith said.

Detective Acting Inspector Jason Smith. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

He said residents exercising near Springfield Crescent should remain "alert but not alarmed at this stage."

Springfield Crescent resident Joy Margaret said she was shocked.

"I think it is absolutely revolting. It's shocking and something needs to be done," the 73-year-old retiree said.

"I have lived here just over two years and I've never had a (crime) problem. It's terrible. I can't believe it.

"I go for a walk most nights when it's a bit cooler but I don't think I will tonight (last night).

"I usually walk in Jensen St though, up towards the bowls club."

Originally published as Triple sex assault sparks suburban security demands