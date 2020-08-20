Triple the fun on unusual first day at school

Agriculture teacher at Hervey Bay State High School Susan Mobbs with the school's new lamb triplets and their mother Naiya. Photo: Stuart Fast

Agriculture teacher at Hervey Bay State High School Susan Mobbs with the school's new lamb triplets and their mother Naiya. Photo: Stuart Fast

IT'S not every day Hervey Bay State High School welcomes triplets to the school.

Especially when the new arrivals are covered in white wool and walk around on all fours.

Agriculture teacher Susan Mobbs said new lamb triplets were born around 7am today to their mother Naiya.

She said it was the first time triplets had been bred through the school's agriculture program, saying triplets were uncommon when breeding sheep.

"Triplets were a surprise for us, Naiya was looking quite large before she gave birth," Ms Mobbs said.

The school is looking to name the young lambs with names beginning with 'R' and will be open to suggestions through its Facebook page.

Agriculture is available for all students at the school, with junior students studying animal husbandry before moving onto agricultural science in the senior years.

Along with the flock of sheep, the school also has a herd of cattle, chickens and vegetable crops.

"Not all of our students come from a rural background," Ms Mobbs said.

"I enjoy teaching agriculture. It gives our kids an opportunity to see things they don't see in other areas."