Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Agriculture teacher at Hervey Bay State High School Susan Mobbs with the school's new lamb triplets and their mother Naiya. Photo: Stuart Fast
Agriculture teacher at Hervey Bay State High School Susan Mobbs with the school's new lamb triplets and their mother Naiya. Photo: Stuart Fast
Education

Triple the fun on unusual first day at school

Stuart Fast
20th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S not every day Hervey Bay State High School welcomes triplets to the school.

Especially when the new arrivals are covered in white wool and walk around on all fours.

Agriculture teacher Susan Mobbs said new lamb triplets were born around 7am today to their mother Naiya.

She said it was the first time triplets had been bred through the school's agriculture program, saying triplets were uncommon when breeding sheep.

"Triplets were a surprise for us, Naiya was looking quite large before she gave birth," Ms Mobbs said.

The school is looking to name the young lambs with names beginning with 'R' and will be open to suggestions through its Facebook page.

Agriculture is available for all students at the school, with junior students studying animal husbandry before moving onto agricultural science in the senior years.

Along with the flock of sheep, the school also has a herd of cattle, chickens and vegetable crops.

"Not all of our students come from a rural background," Ms Mobbs said.

"I enjoy teaching agriculture. It gives our kids an opportunity to see things they don't see in other areas."

More Stories

fcagriculture fceducation fcrural
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism bosses: Qld ‘biggest loser’ from border closures

        Premium Content Tourism bosses: Qld ‘biggest loser’ from border closures

        Business Two tourism industry leaders have called for nationally consistent rules on when to reopen the states’ borders, as they brand Queensland “the biggest loser”.

        Sex register used for parliamentary games, MP claims

        Premium Content Sex register used for parliamentary games, MP claims

        Politics Sex register motions move included building of dams

        Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

        Premium Content Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

        News Two men died when the boat capsized

        FULL LIST: Where you can get Uber Eats in Hervey Bay

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can get Uber Eats in Hervey Bay

        Food & Entertainment List of restaurants revealed as food delivery service launches