The Wide Bay region can expect storms today.
Weather

'TRIPLE THREAT': Severe storms expected in Wide Bay today

Crystal Jones
by
17th Nov 2020 9:12 AM
THE greater Wide Bay region could be in for a "triple threat" if the Bureau of Meteorology's predictions are correct.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong said severe thunderstorms were likely today, with areas such as Maryborough and Hervey Bay set to be the most impacted.

Gayndah, Gympie and Kingaroy could also be affected, with Bundaberg on the northern edge.

Severe storm activity for Bundaberg is less likely, but can't be ruled out.

Bundaberg is likely to see increased rain tomorrow thanks to a coastal troughmoving through.

Fraser Island and other coastal areas may also have showers.

By Friday, however, Bundaberg will find itself on the southern edge of rainfall as activity moves further north.

Ms Wong said there was a risk of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail today.

Conditions will clear up by the weekend, with Friday through to Sunday looking hot and clear.

