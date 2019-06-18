Triumphant return to river for Maryborough State High School

STROKE OF SUCCESS: Maryborough State High Year 10 quad rowing team Chris Bowman, Jack Pietz, Georgie Blyth and Joshua Reid with their Head of the River medals.

ROWING: It was a return to the river, 25 years in the making.

For the first time in more than two decades, Maryborough State High School rowers picked up their oars to compete in the Head of the River regatta.

Their triumphant return was capped off with a bronze medal for the Year 10 boys in the quad sculls.

Coxed by Joshua Reid, the crew of Chris Bowman, Jack Pietz, Georgie Blyth and Bernard Lollbach were proud of their podium finish.

"It was a great weekend and great fun,” Joshua said.

"It was a great result to get third.”

The outgoing student's team mates said he was destined to become cox as he never stopped talking.

The bronze medal crew was helped by Bernard Lollbach from Bundaberg State High School who raced as part of the team for the regatta.

"We can't thank Bernard enough for rowing with us,” Reid said.

Principal Simone Done reinvigorated the school's rowing program midway through last year.

"There was some interest from the students so we have gone back to our history,” Done said.

Maryborough State High School has 18 students currently involved in the rowing program.

Eight of the students represented the school at the regatta over the weekend.

Head of the River races was only the third event the students had raced in since the program began.

"It is amazing to see the skill level of all the rowers improve over this short period of time,” Done said.

"Six months ago they didn't know what to do and now they are competitive.”

Done is optimistic his young team of rowers will continue to succeed.

"Most of our rowers were competing in older year races and we were matching it with the other schools,” Done said.

"The school has a bright rowing future.”