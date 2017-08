A trivia night raising money for Relay for Life will be on August 7 in Hervey Bay. Contributed

A RELAY for Life team is hosting a fundraising event on Monday (August 7), and everyone is invited.

Team Tea and Toasters' annual trivia night will be held at the Bay Central Tavern from 6.15pm.

Entering teams in the trivia should consist of four to eight people, costing $10 per person.

There will be games, lucky team prizes, auction prizes and much more. To book email whilewereyoungrelayforlife@hotmail.com.

Relay for Life Hervey Bay is on October 28-29.