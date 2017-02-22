33°
Troops loved care packages during the festive season

Boni Holmes
| 22nd Feb 2017 4:19 PM
RIGHT: Tam Geritz with the help of the Passionate Minds Family Day Care kids pack the first Christmas Care Package with practical items but also threw in some treats for the Australian soldiers overseas during the festival season.
RIGHT: Tam Geritz with the help of the Passionate Minds Family Day Care kids pack the first Christmas Care Package with practical items but also threw in some treats for the Australian soldiers overseas during the festival season.

A GIFT that has kept on giving for was the surprise return of a Christmas Care Package sent to an Australian soldier serving overseas.

Tam Geritz rallied with more than 50 people and thousands of dollars worth of donations and money to create the care packages which were sent to our soldiers as a gift to remind them we are thinking of them during the festive season last year.

Over the last few months she has been receiving thank you letters from the recipients of the 250 packages.

Passionate Minds Family Day Care educator Kelly Slade and her kids also helped out last year making letters and pictures to put into the parcels.

"We organised Tam to come over and do up a care pack so the school kids could be involved,” Kelly said.

"We all donated, the kids and their families and my family all donated.

"Tam came with all her Dakota stuff and I brought my stepdad's army gear - so they had a real understanding of what the army is about.

"Each Anzac Day I try to display all army things like uniforms and a first aid kit and encourage the kids to be involved.

"On Remembrance Day we make cupcakes, design poppies and stop for a minute's silence.

"We did the care packs last year and just sent the stuff in with Tam whereas this year I wanted them more involved.”

WITH THANKS: Passionate Minds Family Day Care educator Kelly Slade (right) with her day care kids who helped Tam Geritz (left) packed the first of 250 Christmas Care Packages sent to Australian troops serving overseas.
WITH THANKS: Passionate Minds Family Day Care educator Kelly Slade (right) with her day care kids who helped Tam Geritz (left) packed the first of 250 Christmas Care Packages sent to Australian troops serving overseas.

Tam said the box that we did here was the first official one that we packed.

"I come and had a chat to the kids about why I do it, who gets it and that sort of thing,” she said.

"We explained to the kids that these people are away from home, they are over there - its Christmas, they are missing their family and friends - they've got nothing.”

So the kids all picked out what they wanted to go.

"The kids coloured in pictures of soldiers and the ones who could write, wrote letters,” Tam said.

"When we sat down with the box we went round one by one and one child said well I'll put a toothbrush in and the next would say well they got a toothbrush they'll need toothpaste.

"Another said well I like tuna so I'm putting that in, another said chewing gum - we made sure there was a good array of fun stuff as well like Christmas stuff and crosswords.”

The day care mum of three years said the man who received this pack said it was excellent.

"He sent us photos of him holding up the kids' artwork and that's all I thought I'd get back,” Kelly said.

"The original care pack box was returned with the kids' artwork in it plus badges as gifts.”

Tam mentioned that anyone could check out what they had done on the Facebook page, Christmas Care Pack for the Troops.

"They can also contact us through there,” she said.

"We are aiming for 500 this year - I was only aiming for 100 last year and sent over 250.

"I started after sending over a few packs after hearing about it some years ago and then it just went gang busters.

"We have received word from RSLs around the region who said they want to help out this year.

"We received donations from groups like Rotary, civilians, anonymous, we even had donations from interstate - Northern Territory and Sydney.

"If you would like to help we are accepting monetary donations until it gets closer to Christmas.

"Apparently, I don't know the validity of it, but there's about 2000 troops overseas, so the ultimate goal would be one pack every troop.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  australian soldiers christmas family daycare

BREAKING: Prepare for incoming tighter water restrictions

