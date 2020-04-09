Trouble comes in threes for resilient growers

Canegrowers Maryborough chairman Jeff Atkinson is cautiously optimistic about this years sugarcane, soya bean and pineapple crops.

AFTER drought, bushfires and coronavirus all struck before Easter this year, sugarcane farmers could be forgiven for thinking they're being hit with the rough end of the pineapple, says Jeff Atkinson.

The Canegrowers Maryborough chairman said despite the setbacks, the region's growers were still optimistic about harvesting "average" crops.

"We had a dry start but then we had some rain and good growing conditions so it has picked up," Mr Atkinson said.

He said that while his occupation was mostly solitary and in the open air, there was no room for complacency about coronavirus.

"The isolation and fresh air helps but people do work together and we're aware of what precautions are required.

"All growers are cautious about sanitising and keeping their machinery clean.

"Issues can arise when people swap shifts, hopping out of a cab and someone else hopping in.

"The sugarcane industry is on to it and is taking all the necessary precautions.

"As far as milling goes, Maryborough Sugar Factory is working on all sorts of issues so they have a smooth run when the crushing starts in either late June or early July."

Mr Atkinson, who's been farming on 100 hectares of land at St Helens since 1989, also grows soya beans and pineapples.

"The soya beans are looking OK and will be sold in areas such as Kingaroy, Dalby and Toowoomba.

"Our pineapples go all over Australia and time will tell how they'll go.

"The demand for pineapples has slowed with the closing of restaurants and cafes but supplying supermarkets stabilises it a bit.

"Pineapples are good for flu-like symptoms but it comes down to what people think they need the most, which is toilet paper at the moment," he said with a laugh.