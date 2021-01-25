Troubled relationship with parents results in court appearance

The court heard the terms of the domestic violence order prevented the man from entering his parents’ home without written permission. Photo: File.

A man’s troubled relationship with his parents resulted in him getting in strife with the law.

The man, who cannot not named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the terms of the domestic violence order prevented the man from entering his parents’ home without written permission.

On New Year’s Eve, the man was at his parent’s home when police attended because he hadn’t been “behaving appropriately”, the court was told.

His parents withdrew permission for him to stay.

He packed a bag and left on foot.

On January 21, the man returned to his parents’ home although he knew he was not meant to be at the address, becoming verbally abusive.

Police were called again.

He told them he was there to collect his car and TV.

The court heard the man had a difficult upbringing.

At 14, he began associating with bad peers and was introduced to drinking, smoking and petty criminal activity defence lawyer Michael Riedel said.

The man had been abused while he was previously incarcerated and was compensated for his suffering, Mr Riedel said.

He had continued to use drugs after the incident, having never received proper counselling to address the abuse.

He had used some of the money he was given as compensation to assist his parents, including buying his mother a car.

The man was given an 18 month jail sentence, fully suspended.