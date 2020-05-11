Troubled turtle back in Bay waters

'Autumn' the green sea turtle returns to the wild off the coast of Hervey Bay after a successful rehabilitation period at Australia Zoo. PHOTO: Contributed.

A SEA turtle find struggling on Hervey Bay shores last month has made a full recovery.

Thanks to the careful hands of Fraser Coast rescuers and the expert team at Australia Zoo, Autumn the green sea turtle has been released back into the while after weeks of rehabilitation.

Autumn was rescued from Point Vernon last month.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast co-ordinator Natalie Richardson said the turtle was found to be unwell and exhausted

Autumn was cared for at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital’s specialist sea turtle facility.

Ms Richardson said the turtle was given a clean bill of health and released at the weekend.

“It’s really rewarding when you can release a turtle, or any animal for that matter, back into the wild,” she said.

Animals that are rescued are not always in good condition and releasing them is often not an option, she said.

Ms Richardson said it was important for Autumn to be back in the ocean.

“It’s good for the individual turtle but also their breeding potential as they get older,” she explained.

Tipping the scales at just 11kg, Autumn has some growing to do.

Adult green sea turtles often exceed 100kg in weight.

The species is listed as threatened.

You can report marine strandings to the Department of Environment on 1300 130 372.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast can be reached on 4121 3146.