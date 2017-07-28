Troubled whale entangled off Fraser Island not seen since

A whale entangled in rope off the Coast of Fraser Island on Tuesday.

A WHALE entangled in rope in waters off Fraser Island last week angered our tour operators and activists.

The troubled whale had its dorsal fin cut and was left overnight, as nobody who's authorised to release the couldn't get to it by nightfall.

It has not been seen since.

Despite Hervey Bay being the whale watching capital of the world, nobody qualified in whale entanglement is based here.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said it was because entanglement incidents here are infrequent.

"The number of whale entanglements that occur in Hervey Bay is low and the Queensland Government has capacity to respond to entanglement incidents in the area as needed," the spokesperson said.

All entanglements should be immediately reported to the RSPCA on 1300264625.