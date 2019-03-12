Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck and school bus crash at busy intersection

Ebony Graveur
by
12th Mar 2019 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE ambulances were called to a bus crash in Gatton.

Shortly after 3.30pm, paramedics were tasked to the scene at the corner of Eastern Drive and Crescent street where a school bus and truck collided.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said 30 to 50 school students were aboard the bus, with four reported to have been assessed at the scene. 

One passenger was transported to the Ipswich hospital.

BUS CRASH: A collision involving a bus and truck on the corner of Crescent street and Eastern Drive has resulted in one patient being transferred to the Ipswich hospital.
BUS CRASH: A collision involving a bus and truck on the corner of Crescent street and Eastern Drive has resulted in one patient being transferred to the Ipswich hospital. Ebony Graveur

A 52-year-old man was driving the truck and the age of the bus driver is unknown.

Spokesman for the Gatton Police Tony Harm said the intersection was known for being busy in the afternoon.

"There were witnesses here already and we have dash cam footage to look at this afternoon so that will clear everything up," he said.

editors picks gatton lockyer valley paramedics traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Power prices spark debate

    premium_icon Power prices spark debate

    News CLIMATE change won't be on the radar for most regional voters ahead of the federal election, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says.

    • 12th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    BREAKING: Man arrested over Maryborough cold case murder

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man arrested over Maryborough cold case murder

    Crime Greg Armstrong was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997.

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:28 PM
    REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

    premium_icon REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

    News It coincides with super issues for Rubicor-employed Telstra staff

    Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

    premium_icon Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

    News Queensland Festivals and Events are drawing up event plans