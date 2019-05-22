Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Train collides with sandstone truck
CRASH: Train collides with sandstone truck Elyse Wurm
Breaking

Truck and train collide near Warwick

Bianca Hrovat
by
22nd May 2019 3:13 PM

UPDATE 3.30pm:

A MAN has been taken to Warwick Hospital after a reported crash between a truck and train at Toolburra this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 2.17pm to attend the intersection of Warwick Allora Rd and Evans Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 70-year-old truck driver suffered injuries to his face.

The truck was carrying sandstone blocks which fell out onto the road during the collision, blocking lanes.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said Warwick Allora rd is blocked from Lyndhurst while the blocks are being removed.

Fire crews, police and paramedics remain at the scene.

More information to come.

crash traffic train truck warwick allora rd
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    RENTAL RAGE: Drunk landlord threatens tenants with knife

    premium_icon RENTAL RAGE: Drunk landlord threatens tenants with knife

    Crime The grandfather confronted the pair at a house in Walker St, Maryborough, in November last year and threatened them with a knife

    Unprecedented action as prison crisis grows

    premium_icon Unprecedented action as prison crisis grows

    Crime Officers at every jail have passed a motion

    ALADDIN: 44 Derbydore help bring magic to local residents

    ALADDIN: 44 Derbydore help bring magic to local residents

    Whats On Get down to BigScreen Cinemas Hervey Bay this Sunday.

    Sick loved one leads to new career for Bay woman

    premium_icon Sick loved one leads to new career for Bay woman

    News "Something clicked when I saw him being taken care of by the nurses"