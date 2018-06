Car incident near Susan River Homestead on June 4.

Car incident near Susan River Homestead on June 4. Annie Perets

A MAN was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm following a two-vehicle crash in Susan River on Monday.

A truck and a vehicle were part of the accident on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd about 2.40pm.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken in Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

He also reportedly suffered neck and back pain.

The incident, near Noble Rd, has since been cleared.

Car incident near Susan River Homestead on June 4. Annie Perets