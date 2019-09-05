Truckie's brave decision to move fiery truck away from plaza

UDPATE, 12.10pm: A TRUCK driver has prevented a large scale disaster when he moved his burning truck away from a busy shopping centre.

Fire & Rescue NSW Alstonville deputy captain, Paul Fairfull, said crews were called to the truck fire at the Alstonville Plaza this morning.

Truck fire at Alstonville Plaza. Video by Josie Murphy.: Truck caught on fire at Alstonville Plaza.

"We were called to a truck fire, which was evident, right across the road from fire station," he said.

"When we arrived the truck was fully involved.

"The truck driver did a good job, he moved the vehicle prior to us arriving to get it away from the buildings.

"Hazmat on the scene... we are trying to contain a bit of oil and release the diesel from the actual truck."

"It's a clean up operation now."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Witness Josie Murphy said the truck driver did a great job to move the burning vehicle.

"No one was hurt; the truck driver saw the fire and jumped in the cab to roll it forward away from the building/Coles," she said.

"It could have been worse.

"There were a lot of frightened elderly people, very dramatic for Alstonville."

UPDATE, 11.30am: FIRE & Rescue NSW Northern Zone Duty Commander, Inspector Les Gorey, said a truck fire near Coles supermarket at Alstonville Plaza was currently being controlled.

Firefighters extinguish truck blaze: A truck has caught on fire at Alstonville Plaza.

Insp Gorey said a crew from F&R Alstonville was on scene.

"The cabinet of a semi-trailer is alight," he said.

"It has been controlled by two lines of hose and there's no injuries or exposures."

More to come.

Original story: A TRUCK has caught on fire at Alstonville Plaza this morning, forcing the evacuation of the shopping centre.

A witness said the blaze, which started in the loading dock, led to the plaza being briefly evacuated.

It is understood emergency services are on their way.

Businesses are now trading as usual.

More to come.