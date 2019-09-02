Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truck rollover Jimbour west
Truck rollover Jimbour west Emily Bradfield
News

30 pigs perish in truck rollover on rural road

Tara Miko
Emily Bradfield
by and
2nd Sep 2019 8:46 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A NUMBER of pigs being carted on a truck which rolled north-west of Dalby had to be destroyed by authorities at the scene.

About 30 pigs injured in the truck crash on Kents Rd at Jimbour West about 7.45am were humanely destroyed as emergency services and workers rustled up the rest on the roadside.

Police investigations indicate the truck had been travelling on the narrow Kents Rd when its front wheel left the bitumen and the truck toppled on its side.

The male driver was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dalby Hospital.

The QAS spokeswoman said the driver suffered chest pain and was transported in a stable condition.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services turned out to the incident and had to cut the rear trailer of the truck to gain entry to the livestock bays.

The truck had been carting about 200 pigs, most of which survived uninjured and were freed from the trailer soon after QFES crews arrived on scene.

Truck rollover Jimbour west
Truck rollover Jimbour west Emily Bradfield

The uninjured pigs were seen grazing and lazing on the side of the road before a second truck was brought in to transport them.

Heavy haulage equipment was brought in to right the felled truck which was able to be driven from the scene.

Police remained at the scene for a number of hours as it was cleared and the pigs collected, with the road remaining open due to low traffic volumes.

A Dalby police spokesman said no charges had been filed in relation to the crash.

EARLIER: A TRUCK carting pigs has rolled on a rural road north-west of Dalby this morning.

Multiple emergency services crews are on scene at Kents Rd at Jimbour West where the truck, reported as carting a load of pigs, rolled about 7.45am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating the occupant of the truck at the scene while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services secure the area.

Firefighters were cutting the rear door of the trailer in an effort to gain access to where the pigs were, a QFES spokesman said.

It is unknown if any of the animals were injured.

The incident is ongoing.

 

More Stories

editors picks jimbour west queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba truck rollover
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

    premium_icon Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

    News 'We need a task force to tackle the next step: saving the heritage buildings and restoring them'

    DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

    premium_icon DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

    Opinion Complaining about kids is a favourite pastime among parents

    Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    premium_icon Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    News The bizarre claims were not being made anywhere else

    Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    premium_icon Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    News Show and Shine fundraiser offers Father's Day fun