Truck crash closes Bruce Highway

by Talisa Eley, Jacob Miley
7th Aug 2018 7:45 AM

A TRUCK has jackknifed on the Bruce Highway north of the Sunshine Coast, closing the highway in both directions.

Diversions are in place for motorists travelling to the Fraser Coast this morning with traffic being redirected through Maryborough.

The driver lost control on the highway at around 3.20am, and heavy haulage recovery teams are on the site this morning to clear the road.

It's understood it could be several hours until the highway is reopened.

A woman in her late 20s, believed to be the driver, was taken to hospital with very minor injuries for observation, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

It's the second major roads incident in the region in 12 hours, after a motorist died in a four-vehicle pileup on the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Sunshine Motorway northbound at Marcoola just after 5.30pm.

Four people were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Two patients were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries, while another declined to be hospitalised.

The fourth motorist died at the scene, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

