Truck crushes car; emergency services attend

A DRIVER is being treated for injury after a two-vehicle crash involving a truck.
The crash occurred at the corner of Neptune and Woodstock St, Maryborough, about 3.30pm on Sunday.
All emergency services and two tow trucks have responded to the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More to come.