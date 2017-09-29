36°
News

Truck driver accused of fatal crash to appear in court

Carlie Walker
by

A TRUCK driver who has been charged in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of two women in July last year will be back before Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 9.

Cameron Edward Scheuber, 54, appeared before the court earlier this month.

The crash happened on the Bruce Hwy near Bauple.

Vicki Watson was killed in the crash while Patricia Nell died later in hospital.

The case was adjourned until October 9.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  court fccourt fccrash maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bad batch of ice on Coast sending locals into frenzies

Bad batch of ice on Coast sending locals into frenzies

A WOMAN believed to be high on ice was acting erratically, yelling and screaming, eating grass and ran out in front of traffic.

  • News

  • 29th Sep 2017 7:36 AM

Ergon to bring apprenticeships to Hervey Bay

Ergon Energy working on power cables connected to a home on fire in Johnson St, West Mackay.

Ergon will focus on diversity during recruitment.

Siege accused denied bail in M'boro Magistrates Court

A man has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on a series of charges. He was denied bail during his appearance.

A man accused of assaulting police has been denied bail.

M'boro is about to get stinkin' hot

COOL OFF: Lifeguard, Jake Armstrong-Green is ready for the scorcher of a weekend ahead.

Temperatures are set to tip 36 degrees in Maryborough.

Local Partners