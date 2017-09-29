Truck driver accused of fatal crash to appear in court

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A TRUCK driver who has been charged in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of two women in July last year will be back before Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 9.



Cameron Edward Scheuber, 54, appeared before the court earlier this month.



The crash happened on the Bruce Hwy near Bauple.



Vicki Watson was killed in the crash while Patricia Nell died later in hospital.



The case was adjourned until October 9.

