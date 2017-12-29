Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash

THE Bruce Highway south of Maryborough was blocked following a truck rollover early Friday morning.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was in a "serious, but stable" condition after being trapped in the overturned truck for four hours at Glenwood.

A Queensland Fire spokesman said the man was trapped by the legs when the cabin caved in around him.

Following his release, rescue crews continued to work to prepare him for transport to hospital via rescue helicopter.

North and southbound traffic was blocked for a number of hours causing major delays for people heading away for the long weekend.

Police are urging drivers to take care this weekend as people return home from Christmas holidays.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bruce highway crash editors picks glenwood

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Thousands flood to new waterslides

Thousands flood to new waterslides

Within one week of opening, WetSide's new waterslides have attracted more than 2000 children.

YOUR SAY: Readers outraged by hot cross buns in supermarkets

Some people were unhappy to see hot cross buns already at supermarkets.

Some people have expressed outrage after hearing about this.

Glass smashed, left on slide at children's playground

DANGER: The smashed glass found at the bottom of a slide at Pialba Adventure Playground.

A mother found the shattered glass.

How Coast mum of six dropped 30kg in four months

AFTER: James, Bernadette, Alexis and Annabelle Simpson. Not pictured: Tahlia, Nick, Sam and Lacey Simpson.

On year ago, Bernadette Simpson made a promise to herself.

Local Partners