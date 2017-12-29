Truck driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash

THE Bruce Highway south of Maryborough was blocked following a truck rollover early Friday morning.



The driver, a man in his 50s, was in a "serious, but stable" condition after being trapped in the overturned truck for four hours at Glenwood.



A Queensland Fire spokesman said the man was trapped by the legs when the cabin caved in around him.



Following his release, rescue crews continued to work to prepare him for transport to hospital via rescue helicopter.



North and southbound traffic was blocked for a number of hours causing major delays for people heading away for the long weekend.



Police are urging drivers to take care this weekend as people return home from Christmas holidays.

