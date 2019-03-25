Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 9:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

rolled tasmania truck truck driver

Top Stories

    OPINION: Fraser Island claim about looking forward, not back

    premium_icon OPINION: Fraser Island claim about looking forward, not back

    Opinion The Butchulla people are not dwelling on the past - they are doing what they can to move forward

    • 25th Mar 2019 10:24 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Cashless Card about to get bigger, better

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Cashless Card about to get bigger, better

    News Current trials in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg will be extended

    Fight for K'gari: Court case begins after historic win

    premium_icon Fight for K'gari: Court case begins after historic win

    News It's being called one of the most significant court cases since Mabo

    Push for lung specialists to fight common killer cancer

    premium_icon Push for lung specialists to fight common killer cancer

    News Our top doctors hope to attract respiratory specialists