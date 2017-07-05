Truck driver charged over fatal crash diagnosed with cancer

A TRUCK driver who has been charged in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of two women in July last year has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.



Cameron Edward Scheuber, 54, was due to appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday but defence lawyer Travis George said he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and needed treatment.



The crash happened on the Bruce Hwy near Bauple.



Partricia Nell and Vicki Watson were killed in the crash.



The case was adjourned until September 4.

