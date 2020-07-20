Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO brian cassidy
News

Truck driver dies in crash on southwest Queensland highway

20th Jul 2020 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has died in a single-vehicle traffic crash on a highway in southwest Queensland.

The man crashed on the Leichhardt Highway, 15-kilometres north of the township of Taroom, just after 2pm on Monday, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the road-train the man was driving has left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

The man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

editors picks fatal traffic crash leichardt highway toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1m project to keep high quality water flowing

        premium_icon $1m project to keep high quality water flowing

        Council News Upgrade to ageing infrastructure essential, councillor says

        BOOK SMART: Bay teacher creates tool for ATAR arsenal

        premium_icon BOOK SMART: Bay teacher creates tool for ATAR arsenal

        Community New physics textbook straight from Hervey Bay

        Police need help in search for stolen car

        premium_icon Police need help in search for stolen car

        News Police are searching for a stolen car and those responsible for taking it