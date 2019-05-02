Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A PRIME mover truck driver has fronted court after police checked his logbook against several traffic cameras across Queensland and discovered he had cooked the books.
A PRIME mover truck driver has fronted court after police checked his logbook against several traffic cameras across Queensland and discovered he had cooked the books. Kirstin Payne
News

Truck driver fined over $2000 for cooking the books

Sarah Barnham
by
2nd May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRIME mover truck driver has fronted court after police checked his logbook against several traffic cameras across Queensland and discovered he had cooked the books.

Peter Mark Macindoe pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of solo driver work more than maximum hours (operating under standard hours) and provide false or misleading statements.

Macindoe was caught in a Queensland Police Service road policing taskforce for heavy vehicle enforcement at Iveragh on March 9.

Macindoe was told to handover his National Driver Work Diary where officers found several false entries.

The 50-year-old had entered false times and locations relating to his work travels.

Police cross-checked the data against Department of Transport traffic cameras and confirmed Macindoe had not been travelling through the locations at which his logbook entries suggested.

According to the Basic Fatigue Management legislation of the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator a heavy mover truck driver must not work more than 72 hours over a seven-day period.

The court was told Macindoe also exceeded the legal working hours by nine hours.

Macindoe told police there was "no use in lying" and admitted to creating the false entries.

Macindoe was not represented by a lawyer in court and told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella he had been a truck driver for 32 years.

"It was just a matter of poor judgement your honour," he said.

Magistrate Kinsella noted it was not Macindoe's first time before a court for similar offending.

Macindoe said he clocked up nearly 300,000 km a year but tried his best to "stick by the limits".

Magistrate Kinsella said Macindoe's desire to get home "compelled his misjudgement".

He told Macindoe the logbook requirements were "integral to the system and to the safety of road users".

"Carnage on our roads is a stark reality and one which we must actively avoid," he said.

The court was told the maximum penalties for both charges were $10,000 and $15,000 fines.

Magistrate Kinsella imposed two fines, $1000 and $1500 for the offending.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

bruce highway court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime traffic truck driver
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

    premium_icon Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

    News Not far behind was Wide Bay, which was ranked 12 nationally and fourth in the state

    Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

    premium_icon Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

    Crime "He failed to apply for a new licence after he had lost it'

    FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    premium_icon FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    News Eight jobs were also created during the construction period.

    'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    premium_icon 'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    News Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders lost it in parliament on Tuesday