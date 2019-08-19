Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGIC: Toogoolawah feedlot owner Don Coleman is being remembered as a strong member of the community after he tragically lost his life on the Brisbane Valley Highway last week.
TRAGIC: Toogoolawah feedlot owner Don Coleman is being remembered as a strong member of the community after he tragically lost his life on the Brisbane Valley Highway last week. Ian Langton
News

Truck driver remembered as a great member of the community

Dominic Elsome
by
19th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE truck driver killed in a fiery crash in the Somerset region last week is being remembered as a "gentleman" and a "wonderful man".

Don Coleman was tragically killed in a truck roll-over on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Yimbun last Monday.

A statement released by his family said Mr Coleman was a "well-known and respected local identity".

Mr Coleman was the owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot and had been in the feedlotting business since the early 1980's and his family in the Brisbane Valley area since 1842.

He regularly sponsored events at the Toogoolawah Golf Club, and the family statement said he was a community man.

"Don was very involved in and proud of his local community," the statement read.

"He was a wealth of information on its history and loved nothing more than sharing information and telling stories of past events.

He also sponsored and supported the local Shows at Toogoolawah and Esk, the local Clay Target Club and Pistol Club, as well as Toogoolawah State High School.

One of the sporting houses at the School is Coleman House - named after his family.

He is being remembered as a family man, with many passions.

"His passions were his business, stock horses and cattle, particularly Angus, and shooting, but for his family he would do anything," the statement read.

He is survived by his wife, Dona, and daughters Cryss and Kate, his sister Jocelyn and her husband Danny, his daughter Kellie and Doug and Zoe, his sons Cameron with Nicole and Chase, Tony and Sarah and Allan.

The was an outpouring of sadness on social media to the news of his passing.

Louise Teske described him as "A wonderful local who will be missed by many."

Carli McConnel echoed the sentiment: "Very sad, a great member of the community."

As did Katie N Danny McLaughlin: "Such a gentleman and wonderful man such a big loss for them and the Toogoolawah community."

brisbane valley highway don coleman editors picks toogoolawah truck crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Bay's resort-style retirement complex celebrates 10 years

    premium_icon Bay's resort-style retirement complex celebrates 10 years

    News Construction began on resort-style Pialba building in 2008.

    REVEALED: How USC plan to strengthen relationship with Butchulla

    premium_icon REVEALED: How USC plan to strengthen relationship with...

    News “This has the potential to establish a fresh approach for universities."

    IN COURT: 36 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 36 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

    Work goes begging as welfare trial fails

    premium_icon Work goes begging as welfare trial fails

    Business Growers having to put on overseas workers as they can't get locals