Family’s amazing gift to Townsville flood victims

A GOLD COAST community have rallied around to help families who lost everything in the Townsville floods - and it's all thanks to a five-year-old boy.

When little Cody Jasinski saw a news report stating that schools in the area needed to close, he asked his mum Jascinda if there was anything that could be done for the children affected.

Ms Jasinski, with children Cody, Felicity Lockwood, 14 and Elleannah Jasinski, 2, decided to donate items including clothes, toys, furniture and electrical appliances before putting out a call for help online.

Jascinda Jasinski with her children Felicity Lockwood (14), Cody Jasinski (5) and Elleannah Jasinski (2).

Less than a week later the family's home and two storage units were filled with donated goods for the flood victims.

"When the news reporter stated no schools are open Cody said 'Mummy, that means they can't see their friends and they will fall behind' and he said this makes him sad," she said.

"So we cleaned out the kids toy room over the weekend and have a box of unused toys that Cody and Elleannah have grown out of."

The response to Ms Jasinski's appeal was so overwhelming the family soon ran out of storage space in their home.

Storage King in Helensvale came to the rescue, donating boxes and packing tape as well as two storage units to house the donations until they are trucked north on Friday next week.